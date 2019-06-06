Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, Day 1

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hosting a 4-day Young Women Leadership Summit (YWLS) in Dallas, Texas, this weekend. According to the conservative student organization, 1,500 young women from all over the country will be in attendance.

Day 1 of the event, which kicks off Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. CT, will feature U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, Blexit founder Candace Owens, talk radio host Dana Loesch, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, and the event’s chairwoman, Allie Stuckey will also deliver remarks.

Watch: Day 1, Part 1

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Young Women’s Leadership Summit 2019

