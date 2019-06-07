Conservative commentator Allie Stuckey spoke at TPUSA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit Friday afternoon and deconstructed society’s embrace of godless narcissism.

Stuckey told the large crowd of young conservatives that women are “probably the most targeted group by deception than any other group” in the country.

We are told in a very dogmatic and bullying way that– not just to be a good person, not just to be a decent human being, but to be a woman– you’ve got to be a die-hard feminist. You’ve got to be for on-demand abortion. You’ve got to be for the radical leftist feminist agenda, or else you’re not a female at all.

She said many women have been fooled by one monstrous lie: “That you are all that matters.”

Far too many women have been sucked into society’s embrace of what Stuckey dubbed “trendy narcissism.”

“We are told that the only thing that matters is that you love yourself,” she said.

“We’re told that there are no rules. There are no principles. There are no standards that you have to abide by,” she continued.

This belief, Stuckey says, is fundamentally flawed and partially responsible for the current state of cultural decline. It is incredibly difficult to have a civil debate with people who have essentially become their own gods, Stuckey said.

When you believe that you are the center of your universe, you believe that you are your own god. And if you believe that you are your own god, that means you determine your own truth– that you determine your own morality, that you determine your own purpose.

“When everything is subjective, things get very confusing,” she added.

Subjective truth is one of the main issues in the modern era, she said. She pressed that too many women have based their reality on their own version of truth, part of which is the mass embrace of selfishness– a hallmark of the feminist left.

“If you live as if your only purpose is yourself– your only purpose is making yourself happy– you will end up lonely and miserable,” Stuckey said.

Stuckey told the crowd that it all comes back to God: He is the only source of truth and purpose.

However, she argued that society – and modern day progressivism particularly – has instead embraced the “god of self,” which not only affects countless individuals, it affects the country as a whole.

“The reason that people abandon truth and purpose and are subsequently empty, confused, and lacking is because they have exchanged the God of scripture for the god of self,” Stuckey declared.

“The God of scripture is the determinate of all truth and the Giver of all purpose,” she continued. “The god of self leads you nowhere.”

America has been the greatest nation on Earth, because it has been occupied by selfless people “defined by truth and purpose” under God, Stuckey concluded.