Homeowner Armed with Rifle Kills Alleged Intruder

A homeowner in Clayton County, Georgia, awoke to banging sounds Friday morning, grabbed a rifle, and shot an alleged intruder multiple times.

Portia Bruner posted a video in which Clayton County Police Major Anthony Thurman identified the alleged intruder as 18-year-old Jayven Jackson.

11 Alive reports that the homeowner was awakened by banging sounds around 3 a.m. Fox 5 reports Jackson was allegedly banging on the homeowner’s door before breaking a window then reaching through the window to unlock and open the door.

Jackson was allegedly walking up the stairs inside the home when the homeowner opened fire. Jackson was struck but “managed to crawl down the stairs toward the front door before police arrived.” He was thereafter transported to a hospital where he died.

Thurman affirmed that “people have the right to defend themselves,” and he stressed that no charges have been brought against the homeowner for the actions he took.

