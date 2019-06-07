Donald Trump Nicknames Pelosi ‘Nervous Nancy’

President Donald Trump criticized Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, coining a new name for the House speaker.

“Her name is Nervous Nancy because she is a nervous wreck,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Pelosi continues responding cautiously to her caucus demands for impeachment while trying to heat up the rhetoric in press conferences to satisfy partisans.

Trump did not hold back criticism for the speaker after she told her caucus that she wanted the president in jail, not impeached.

“I think that she’s a disgrace. I actually don’t think she’s a talented person,” he said.

Trump said he originally tried to be nice to Pelosi to accomplish things for the country but said she was only interested in hurting his presidency.

“She’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person,” he said.

Trump said that Pelosi’s sole focus on investigations will backfire.

“Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, okay. She’s a disaster, and let her do what she wants. You know what? I think that they’re in big trouble,” he said.

He also drew attention to the number of drugs, needles, and homeless people in her district.

“She ought to focus on that because she’s a disaster,” he said.

When Ingraham asked if Trump could do anything more to unite the country, he stated that Democrats would never join him to improve the country.

“I think success should unite the country, but I will tell you that the more successful we’ve become, the more angry people like Nancy Pelosi, who don’t have what it takes, they don’t know what’s going on, they get angry.”