A partial transcript is as follows:

SEAN HANNITY: I don’t like what Comey did, Congressman. I don’t like the lies that are being exposed in the Mueller report. I don’t like the selective editing. I don’t like a lot of this, but it doesn’t surprise me. Look at his team.

REP. MARK MEADOWS: It doesn’t surprise me. In fact, the best day the Democrats had was just a few days ago when Bob Mueller did his press conference when he was leaving DOJ. That’s the very best day that Democrats have had and will have. I can tell you as we start to look through the Mueller report, multiple omissions.

HANNITY: Exculpatory omissions.

REP. MEADOWS: And even beyond that, you had John Solomon reporting tonight there are other material facts that are just not accurate in the Mueller Report. We’ve been preparing that he may come back. Jim Jordan and I are getting prepared, and I tell you the deeper we dive, the more problems we find.