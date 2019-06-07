Moulton Mocks Biden Over Hyde Amendment Flip-Flop: ‘Now Do the Iraq War’

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) mocked former Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow 2020 presidential candidate, on Friday for the latter’s flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment.

Moulton congratulated Biden on social media for saying he was “wrong” about the federal rule, which bars tax dollars from being used for abortion except in cases of maternal health or if the pregnancy arose because of rape or incest. The Massachusetts Democrat, who served four tours in Iraq while in the U.S. Marine Corps, didn’t stop there though, urging Biden to rethink some of his past foreign policy stances.

“Bravo to Joe Biden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment,” Moulton said. “It takes courage to admit when you’re wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people.”

“Now do the Iraq War,” the congressman added.

On Thursday, Biden reversed his decades-long stance in favor of the Hyde Amendment after coming under fire from abortion activists and powerful liberal groups. Officially, Biden claimed his decision was swayed by a wave of recently enacted state pro-life laws. The move came despite the fact that Biden had only reaffirmed his support for the federal rule days prior.

“Folks, times have changed, I don’t think these guys are going to let up,” Biden said at the Democratic National Committee’s IWillVote Gala in Atlanta, Georgia.

Moulton’s rebuke seems to indicate Biden will not be able to downplay areas where his 40-year-long political career diverts from the increasingly leftward Democrat Party. If Biden were to become the nominee, the issue could draw bipartisan attacks in the general election, especially given President Donald Trump’s noted stance on the war.

Moulton’s remarks came on the same day that Biden’s history of seeking military deferments to avoid service in the Vietnam War resurfaced.