The Fallout Continues: 2012 Joe Biden Said ‘Life Begins at Conception’

The fallout from former Vice President Joe Biden’s (D) Hyde Amendment reversal continues with a resurfaced clip, which shows Biden affirming the belief that “life begins at conception” during a 2012 debate.

The Democrat frontrunner faces immense backlash for reversing his previous position on the Hyde Amendment, a day after his campaign affirmed his continued support for it.

“For many years as U.S. Senator, I have supported the Hyde Amendment like many, many others have,” Biden told the crowd at the IWillVote Gala Thursday.

“I’ve been struggling with the problems that Hyde now presents,” he continued, adding that he would make “no apologies” for flip-flopping.

“I want to be clear: I make no apologies for my last position. I make no apologies for what I’m about to say,” he said.

“If I believe that health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support that amendment dependent that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code,” he continued.

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to the president, went after “Floppy Joe” on Twitter, questioning his stance on partial-birth abortion.

“Following Biden’s flip-flop flop on Hyde Amendment, wonder if he stands by his vote to ban partial-birth abortions while in Senate,” she tweeted.

Conway also tweeted a clip of “2012 Biden” affirming the belief that “life begins at conception.”

“My religion defines who I am. I’ve been a practicing Catholic my whole life,” Biden said during the October 2012 debate. “Regard to abortion, I accept my church’s position on abortion as a de fide doctrine. Life begins at conception. That’s the church’s judgment. I accept it in my personal life.”

“I just refuse to impose that [view] on others,” he added.

“Following his flip-flop flop on Hyde Amendment, wonder if Joe Biden 2019 agrees with Joe Biden 2012,” Conway asked.

It remains unclear if Biden plans to reverse those previously held beliefs as well.