Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, Day 2

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hosting its annual Young Women’s Leadership Summit (YWLS) in Dallas, Texas, this weekend. According to the student organization, 1,500 young women from all over the country are in attendance at the event.

Day 2 of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday.

The event will feature news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter Charlotte Pence, investigative reporter Sara Carter, and TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, among many others.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Young Women’s Leadership Summit 2019.

