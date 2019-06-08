Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mocked President Trump following the announcement of a major U.S. trade and immigration victory with Mexico.

Trump announced the immigration reform deal with Mexico Friday evening. Trump is withdrawing the tariff threat, and in turn, Mexico will take migrants who are awaiting asylum claims to be processed and offer them jobs and health care. Additionally, Mexico agrees to increase the deployment of its National Guard throughout the country, with an emphasis placed on the southern border. The country also promises to take steps to “dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks.”

“Additionally, the United States and Mexico commit to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including information sharing and coordinated actions to better protect and secure our common border,” the State Department said in a joint declaration.

Trump has received praise from prominent members of the GOP, but Democrat leaders have not processed the political victory as such. “Cryin’ Chuck” Schumer reacted to the news by mocking the president on Twitter.

“This is an [sic] historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States,'” Schumer tweeted.

“Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future,” he added.

This would not be the first time prominent Democrats have downplayed one of the Trump administration’s significant political victories.

The immigration battle, however, is by no means over. The Trump administration must see that Mexico keeps its side of the bargain, and the battle for wall funding continues to fester in the nation’s capital.