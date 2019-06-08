JOIN BREITBART. TAKES 2 SECONDS.

Hillary Clinton Announces the Death of Her Youngest Brother

Hillary Clinton and her brother, Tony Rodham, stop at Casa Bella Italian Restaurant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on April 22, 2016. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
HANNAH BLEAU

Hillary Clinton announced the death of her youngest brother, Anthony Rodham, in a somber tweet posted Saturday afternoon.

The former Democrat presidential candidate described her brother as “kind” and “generous” in the post revealing his untimely passing, which occurred Friday night.

“We lost my brother Tony last night,” Clinton wrote. “It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.”

“He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona,” she continued. “We’ll miss him very much.”

Rodham, 65, leaves behind his wife, Megan Madden, and three children.

The cause of his death has not yet been made public.

