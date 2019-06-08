Hillary Clinton: Mueller Report Clearly Shows Trump Obstructed Justice

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Saturday that one “cannot read” special counsel Robert Mueller’s report without concluding that President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

“You cannot read the report, chapter and verse, fact after fact, without reaching those conclusions,” Clinton said during a fireside chat with fellow former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at Wellesley College.

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1137451274444640256

Clinton then stated the American public is expecting fatigue with respect to the media’s insistent covering of the special counsel’s findings and want to get on with their “normal lives.”

“People just want to quit hearing about it and get back to their normal lives. There is nothing normal about undermining the rule of law,” she said, per the Associated Press. “There is nothing normal about attacking the press. There is nothing normal about trying to undermine another branch of government.”

The Obama-era official’s remarks come after Mueller delivered a statement regarding his findings.

Mueller said as much in his brief comments last week. The special counsel reiterated that, bound by Justice Department policy, charging a sitting president with a crime was “not an option.” But he also stressed he could not exonerate Trump. Instead, he said, “The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system” — a clear nod to the oversight powers of Congress.

Mueller’s report did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favor.

