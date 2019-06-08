Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is spiking the political football after wrongly predicting how President Trump’s tariff threats against Mexico would pan out.

Trump announced the agreement Friday evening.

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” Trump tweeted Friday. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended.”

“Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border,” he continued. “This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.”

The agreement should reduce the number of illegals pouring through the southern border, at least in part. The agreement effectively ends catch-and-release. Instead, migrants will be returned to Mexico while they wait out their asylum claims, which should in effect discourage migrants from illegally entering the United States with children.

The State Department said in a joint declaration:

In response, Mexico will authorize the entrance of all of those individuals for humanitarian reasons, in compliance with its international obligations, while they await the adjudication of their asylum claims. Mexico will also offer jobs, healthcare, and education according to its principles.

Additionally, Mexico agreed to take “unprecedented steps” to combat lawless migration, in part by deployment of the National Guard throughout Mexico, “giving priority to its southern border,” as well as taking swift action against human smuggling and trafficking organizations and their networks.

Prior to Trump’s announcement, Waters accused Trump of bluffing and predicted a cave by the weekend.

“Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers,” she tweeted.

“Bet your bottom dollar, Trump will back off by the weekend,” she predicted. “Just another bluff!”

It is evident that Mexico backed off and agreed to a deal with the U.S. due to Trump’s economic threat. However, the California lawmaker does not see it that way. Shortly after Trump made the momentous announcement, Waters spiked the political football, retweeting a Raw Story article titled, “Maxine Waters praised for correctly predicting when Trump would cave on his trade war with Mexico.”

Trump’s victory is only framed as a “cave” by Democrats, who “oppose a deal, in part, because it reduces their bargaining power in the domestic fight against Trump to win amnesty for millions of illegals,” Breitbart News reported.