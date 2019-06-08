Pete Buttigieg: Stacey Abrams Should Be Georgia’s Governor

Democrat Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that Democrat Stacey Abrams should have won her Georgia gubernatorial race.

“Stacey Abrams ought to be the governor of Georgia,” 2020 presidential candidate Buttigieg told attendees at the Democratic National Committee’s African American Leadership Council Summit in Atlanta.

“When racially motivated voter suppression is permitted, when districts are drawn so that politicians get to choose their voters instead of the other way around, when money is allowed to outvote people in this country, we cannot truly say we live in a democracy,” he continued.

Abrams lost to her Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, in the 2018 midterm elections and vowed to challenge her loss at the highest levels of government. Kemp won the election by 55,000 votes.

Abrams then filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia for the “gross mismanagement” of the electoral process.

Despite Abrams’ loss and lack of political experience, the media and prominent Democrats have been courting her for high-profile speaking engagements, including the Democrat response to the 2019 State of the Union address.