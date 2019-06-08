Watch: Gillibrand Works Gay Bar to Celebrate Pride

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is making sure everyone knows how seriously she takes LGBT pride month and did so by working a gay bar in Des Moines, Iowa to show her support.

The Democrat presidential hopeful worked The Blazing Saddle Friday, mixing and serving drinks and wearing a rainbow shirt reading, “Love Is Brave.”

.@LATSeema gets in a question and drink order to @SenGillibrand at The Blazing Saddle #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/xz3FWM3TSU — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) June 8, 2019

There is also a video of Gillibrand drinking in the bar, shouting “Gay Rights!”

Kirsten Gillibrand relaxes after working a gay bar in Iowa pic.twitter.com/JYiU3c0Oc9 — 2020 behind the scenes (@Behind2020) June 8, 2019

Guy asks @SenGillibrand what her favorite drink is to order it, just gets handed hers instead

“It seems like it’s just whiskey straight!” he says #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/KnOuawvZig — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) June 8, 2019

The senator, who’s averaging 0.3 percent in the polls, also busted a move during the city’s Pride Fest.

Ok which one of you animals gave her MDMA pic.twitter.com/iv6acM5Bnd — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 8, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand rocks out at the silent disco party at Pride Fest in Des Moines #IaCaucus pic.twitter.com/fgChe2WjHp — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) June 8, 2019

Gillibrand also met with the LGBT advocacy group Iowa Safe Schools and showed off her “drag tater” creation.

Her drag tater. Find out what she named her pic.twitter.com/wjwmoENohz — Nate Monson (@monsonnate) June 8, 2019

Thank you @SenGillibrand for talking with our students about the issues facing LGBTQ Youth! I hope you had fun making your drag tater! Register now for Pride Camp at https://t.co/aFVopORlaW. Check out our Pride Camp Wishlist at https://t.co/fNo6h3CtmE. #StudentPowered pic.twitter.com/julPhBJKXw — Iowa Safe Schools (@iowasafeschools) June 8, 2019

All of the showboating followed Gillibrand’s release of a comprehensive “LGBT rights agenda.”

“As president, I would undo Trump’s harmful policies and defend the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans,” Gillibrand wrote in the announcement.

“And I’ll push for proactive policies to ensure all Americans can live free from discrimination and bigotry based on their gender identity or sexual orientation,” she added.

It remains unclear what “harmful policies” Gillibrand is referring to. Critics often point to the Trump administration’s move to bar transgender persons from serving in the military, but that move appears to be less about transgenderism and more about the military not being an ideal place for mass social experiments.

Trump recently celebrated LGBT Pride Month, urging world leaders to decriminalize homosexuality across the globe.

As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019