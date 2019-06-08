JOIN BREITBART. TAKES 2 SECONDS.

Watch: Gillibrand Works Gay Bar to Celebrate Pride

Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks with drag queen Vana Rosenberg, left, during the Capital City Pride fest, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
HANNAH BLEAU

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is making sure everyone knows how seriously she takes LGBT pride month and did so by working a gay bar in Des Moines, Iowa to show her support.

The Democrat presidential hopeful worked The Blazing Saddle Friday, mixing and serving drinks and wearing a rainbow shirt reading, “Love Is Brave.”

There is also a video of Gillibrand drinking in the bar, shouting “Gay Rights!”

The senator, who’s averaging 0.3 percent in the polls, also busted a move during the city’s Pride Fest.

Gillibrand also met with the LGBT advocacy group Iowa Safe Schools and showed off her “drag tater” creation.

All of the showboating followed Gillibrand’s release of a comprehensive “LGBT rights agenda.”

“As president, I would undo Trump’s harmful policies and defend the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans,” Gillibrand wrote in the announcement.

“And I’ll push for proactive policies to ensure all Americans can live free from discrimination and bigotry based on their gender identity or sexual orientation,” she added.

It remains unclear what “harmful policies” Gillibrand is referring to. Critics often point to the Trump administration’s move to bar transgender persons from serving in the military, but that move appears to be less about transgenderism and more about the military not being an ideal place for mass social experiments.

Trump recently celebrated LGBT Pride Month, urging world leaders to decriminalize homosexuality across the globe.

 

