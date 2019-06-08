Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit, Day 3

Day 3 of Turning Point USA (TPUSA)’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit (YWLS) kicks off in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday morning. According to the organization, 1,500 young women from all over the country are in attendance.

Day 3 of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

So far, the event has featured news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, investigative reporter Sara Carter, Blexit founder Candace Owens, talk radio host Dana Loesch, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, and TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, among many others.

Saturday’s headline speaker will be Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who is scheduled to speak at 5:00 p.m. Central.

