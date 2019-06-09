Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Kavanaugh ‘Boosted’ Female SCOTUS Law Clerks

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) told a group of judges in upstate New York on Thursday that her colleague, newly-appointed Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was the reason the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) had more female law clerks this term.

“Justice Kavanaugh made history by hiring a team of all-female law clerks for his staff. Thanks to his selections, the Court has this Term, for the first time ever, more women than men serving as law clerks,” Ginsburg announced on Thursday.

Ginsburg’s statement comes several months after Kavanaugh went through a drawn-out confirmation battle to become an associate justice on the Supreme Court over accusations of sexual misconduct.

Democrats pushed the FBI for further investigation into those allegations, but the FBI determined those allegations against Kavanaugh to be “uncorroborated.”

During the heated set of confirmation hearings, Kavanaugh made a promise to appoint a team of all-female clerks. The New York Times reported in October 2018 that he promised to hire a team of four female Supreme Court law clerks.

Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with one of his accusers, California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, over decades-old allegations that Kavanaugh groped Ford at a high school party. Kavanaugh had repeatedly denied the allegations and Ford’s claims.

However, nobody had been able to prove that Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh are true because Ford kept changing her version of the story.

Of the people she named, not one of them said they could recall what happened around that time or whether Kavanaugh and Ford were in the same room.

Kavanaugh is considered to be one of the more conservative judges on the Supreme Court, but he has sided with more liberal justices in several rulings.