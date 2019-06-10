Democrat Lawmaker Jokes About Bill Maher Not Being Aborted

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) joked about Bill Maher’s mother’s decision not to abort him during a recent appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

The conversation focused on former Vice President Joe Biden’s flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding from being used for abortions via Medicaid. Biden told the crowd at the IWillVote Gala Thursday that he has been “struggling with the problems” that Hyde presents, adding that he would make “no apologies” for any of his positions — past or present.

“I want to be clear: I make no apologies for my last position. I make no apologies for what I’m about to say,” Biden said.

“If I believe that health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code,” he continued.

Porter seemed skeptical of Biden’s sudden change of heart, noting that he could be changing positions because it is politically savvy — not because he actually believes it.

“I’m the only person sitting at this table who has ever had to face this these kinds of healthcare decisions, and Joe Biden is simply trying to make a political decision here, and failing still to recognize that this is a personal decision,” Porter said.

“Even when he talked about it, he couldn’t quite get the word out. It was like ‘health care for women that might involve, you know, some pieces of you that are sort of…’” she said, mocking Biden.

“Women cannot have social and economic equality without the right to control their bodies — without bodily autonomy,” she added. “Period. Full stop.”

Maher, who is a self-described “squishy” pro-choicer, noted that many women identify as pro-life and mentioned his mother’s decision not to abort him. He “could have been on the cutting room floor,” he said.

“I mean look, I am pro-choice, but I mean, I’m a little squishy and always have been because they told my mother after my sister, very difficult birth, she shouldn’t have another one,” Maher said.

Porter decided to make a joke out of Maher’s story.

“Look, your mom made her choice, and we’re all here with the consequences of that choice,” she said, triggering audience laughter.

She was, evidently, very proud of the joke and tweeted a clip with the caption, “FACT: Women cannot have social and economic equality without bodily autonomy. No matter who it is, every woman should have the right to make healthcare decisions for herself.”

FACT: Women cannot have social and economic equality without bodily autonomy. No matter who it is, every woman should have the right to make healthcare decisions for herself. pic.twitter.com/5wd2BaPz5x — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) June 9, 2019

“First of all, f**k you. You can go watch another show; we got a lot on the lot here if I’m not doing it for you,” Maher said, trying to make light of the situation.

“I just want to say, God bless Mrs. Maher, God bless her for having you,” Porter added.

“I’m sure it wasn’t easy,” she said, adding, “the point is, she and your father and she made her choice.”