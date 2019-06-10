Donald Trump: Mexico Doing More to Stop Migrant Crisis than Democrats

President Donald Trump ripped Democrats again on Monday for refusing to help solve the migrant crisis on the Southern border.

“Mexico doing more for the United States now than Congress — specifically the Democrats,” Trump said at the White House. “We have a tremendous problem at the border.”

The president commented on the issue as he recognized the winner of the Indy 500 race at the White House.

Trump also responded to Mexico’s denials that there was a border agreement in place after he lifted his tariff threat.

“We have an agreement on something they will announce very soon,” he said. “It’s all done. It was all done because of the tariffs and the relationship with Mexico.”