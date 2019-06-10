Donald Trump Threatens to Leave Chamber of Commerce

President Donald Trump ripped the Chamber of Commerce on Monday for failing to support his use of tariffs as a negotiating tool, threatening to leave the organization.

“I’m a member of the U.S. Chamber, maybe I’ll have to rethink that because when you look at it, the chamber is probably more for the companies and the people that are members than they are for our country,” Trump said.

Trump criticized China and Mexico for taking American jobs from U.S. companies and said the Chamber of Commerce was “right there with them.”

The president called CNBC after Myron Brilliant, the head of international affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, warned on CNBC that Trump’s tariff threats would hurt trade with the United States.

“Well I guess he’s not so brilliant,” Trump said, riffing off of the Chamber official’s last name. “Look, without tariffs, we would be captive to every country, and we have been for many years.”

Trump cited the $800 billion trading deficit with foreign countries as a problem, reasserting his goal of keeping more jobs and opportunities in the United States.

The Chamber of Commerce, he said, had opposed his proposed policies for years, warning them that they were making a big mistake by opposing his use of tariffs.

“Frankly, I’ve never had support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce because they know where I stand on these things. I don’t need money, I don’t care about these things. The only thing I care about is our country,” Trump said.