Donald Trump: Twitter Making ‘Giant Mistake’ Banning Conservatives

President Donald Trump urged Twitter on Sunday to allow banned conservative personalities to return to the social media platform.

“Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction,” he wrote on Twitter.

In recent years, Twitter started permanently banning prominent conservative voices such as Milo Yiannopoulos, Roger Stone, Tommy Robinson, Gavin McInnes, Alex Jones, and Laura Loomer. Actor James Woods was also suspended in April, prompting him to abandon posting on the platform.

Trump suggested Twitter remember the importance of the First Amendment.

“It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember,” he wrote. “You are making a Giant Mistake!”

In April, Trump met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss the platform.

“Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!” Trump wrote after the meeting.