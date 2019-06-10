Eric Swalwell Has a Plan for Handguns Once AR-15s Are Confiscated

During an appearance on CNN’s SE Cupp Unfiltered, Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell made clear he has a plan for handguns he will pursue after AR-15s are confiscated.

Cupp began the segment on Saturday with Swalwell by telling him she appreciates the fact that he is one of the few leftist candidates who admits he plans to take away an entire category of firearms.

Cupp said: “You are the only candidate who is calling for a confiscation of guns. You say you want to ban and buy back every single assault weapon in America. You’ve touted Australia as a model of how gun confiscation works.”

She added, “Gun control advocates often say no one is coming to take your guns away, [but] you say, ‘Yes I am.’ And that is refreshingly honest.”

Swalwell contrasted himself with the rest of the Democrat field, saying: “Other candidates have called for an “assault weapons” ban, but they only want to ban future manufacturing, and future sales. And I think if you recognize that an “assault weapon” shouldn’t be made any more in America, why don’t you just get to the point where you say ‘Those that are here, shouldn’t be here.’ That’s where I”m at.”

Cupp pointed out that “assault weapons” are involved in “less that five percent of gun murders” in America. She then asked Swalwell why he is “stopping at ‘assault weapons’ …and not confiscating handguns, which account for the vast majority of gun deaths.”

Swalwell made clear he also has a plan for handguns, but he is focused on getting rid of “assault weapons” first.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.