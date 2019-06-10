Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY) announced Monday that she had finally reached the 65,000 donor mark and secured her spot on the first primary debate stage.

Announced in a campaign email, Gillibrand said, “Over the weekend, we double qualified for the debates and guarenteed we will be on the stage in June and July by hitting 65,000 individual donors to our campaign.”

“I can’t thank you enough for being a part of this team,” Gillibrand added in the email message to her supporters.

NEWS: In email to supporters, @SenGillibrand announces she has dual-qualified for the debates after crossing 65K donors this weekend! This milestone follows major growth in May & June, thanks in great part to her leadership in repro. fight & Fox Town Hall 📈 pic.twitter.com/VI2T7hHzXF — Meredith Kelly (@meredithk27) June 10, 2019

The 2020 hopeful also celebrated the news on Twitter and said, “I’m so grateful to everyone who’s helping power this campaign. We have a lot more work to do in the months to come, but for now: Thank you.”

Huge news: Over the weekend, we crossed 65,000 donors to our campaign—guaranteeing our spot at the first debates! I'm so grateful to everyone who's helping power this campaign. We have a lot more work to do in the months to come, but for now: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HpRlTptkUI — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 10, 2019

In order to make it to the first two debate stages, candidates need 65,000 donors with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or one percent support in three Democratic National Committee-approved polls.

The Democratic National Convention previously said priority will be given to those who have reached both requirements, should more than 20 candidates qualify with one or the other.

Gillibrand, who had already obtained the required one percent of support in three separate polls, said last week that she was 5,000 donors away from hitting the 65,000 mark to secure her spot on the debate stage.

Earlier this month, Gillibrand claimed she was viewed differently in the presidential race due to her gender and pleaded for donations and support from inside a micro-pub off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean.

“For anyone here, if you like what you’ve heard tonight, I want to earn my place on the debate stage. I can’t do it unless you send a dollar—literally, really,” Gillibrand told the small group of supporters at the pub.