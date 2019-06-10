Over 30 Shot, Three Fatally, in Gun-Controlled Chicago

More than 30 people were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

ABC News reports a 12-year-old boy was among the injured. He was in a serious condition after being”shot in the back” Saturday afternoon,

This latest bit of gun violence comes one week after Chicago witnessed an outbreak of gun crime that left over 50 shot, ten fatally. The Chicago Tribune reported that 31 individuals were shot “during a 12-hour burst of gunfire from Friday evening to Saturday morning” alone. Four of the those 31 victims died.

Forty-three people were shot in gun-controlled Chicago over Memorial Weekend. Seven of those victims died.

The numbers were on par with Memorial Weekend 2018, when 38 people were shot, at least eight fatally.

The Chicago Police Department is increasing officer presence for summer months, in hopes of preventing the gun crime from rising even higher and/or pouring into other parts of the city.

Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said, “There will be heavy saturation patrols along Lake Shore Drive and major thoroughfares beginning Friday and through the weekend. Supplemental summer patrols were also deployed in neighborhoods across the south and west side of the city.”

