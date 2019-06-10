“The higher of the two funding levels is relatively similar to what we pay for a shelter bed,” said Heidi Marston, the authority’s chief program officer.

However, many see this as a yet another political Band-Aid, pointing to the city leaders’ failure to address crux of the issue – factors that contribute to homelessness itself.

The “quick fixes” are costing the city more than most realize. While city leaders float “solutions” such as mobile bathroom facilities, they do not come cheap.

According to the LA Times, a single mobile bathroom can cost roughly $300,000 per year in basic operations alone. Factoring other basic hygienic amenities– such as showers– could come with a $57 million annual price tag, the LA Times added.

The hefty price tag remains a point of debate among city leaders.