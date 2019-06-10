Watch Live – House Judiciary Committee Holds Mueller Hearing on ‘Presidential Obstruction’

House Judiciary Committee Democrats will hold a hearing Monday on the Robert Mueller report, “presidential obstruction,” and other alleged crimes.

The hearing, led by chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

“No one is above the law. While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our investigation,” Nadler said in a statement, announcing the hearing, entitled, “Lessons From the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”

The House Judiciary Committee said it will also “consider targeted legislative, oversight and constitutional remedies” to address issues surrounding potential obstruction of justice charges.

Nadler, who claims that both President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been lying about potential obstruction of charges and collusion charge, tried and failed to get Mueller to testify before the committee.

Mueller said last week that the report he created for the Department of Justice, which shows that Trump or his campaign did not collude with the Russian government “speaks for itself.”

“I would not provide information beyond what is already public in any appearance before Congress,” Mueller explained.