AP: Ilhan Omar Ignores Request for Tax Returns, but Demanded Trump’s

The Associated Press (AP) has confirmed that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) filed a joint tax return with one man while being legally married to another — and adds that she has ignored requests to release her tax returns.

Omar has joined Democrats in demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns, even claiming — oddly — that he had to do so because it was “required by law”:

Imagine if we were able to see Trump’s most recent tax returns — as required by law. https://t.co/RhFz1GXd4o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 8, 2019

The AP story repeats what Breitbart News reported last Thursday — namely, that “Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was found by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board … to have committed several campaign finance violations.” The violations had to do with her campaign paying legal expenses related to her personal tax returns, and also reimbursing her for out-of-state travel that was found to be unrelated to her state legislative duties.

Moreover:

The board’s report also noted that Omar and Ahmed Hirsi, her current husband, “filed joint tax returns for 2014 and 2015.” That could add fuel to persistent allegations that Omar had been married to two men at the same time — one of whom, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, City Journal noted in 2016, was rumored (though never proven) to be her brother.

The AP reports that it asked for Omar’s tax returns but received no response.

Last week, Minnesota State Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) told Breitbart News Tonight that Omar’s violations were part of a pattern of behavior: “I had never seen that amount of campaign finance law violations,” he said.

