President Donald Trump mocked former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday for imitating failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at his campaign events.

“He makes his stance in Iowa every two weeks and then mentions my name 74 times in one speech,” Trump said. “That reminds me of Crooked Hillary, she did the same thing.”

The crowd applauded and cheered in response.

Trump said that 2016 voters understood that Clinton did not like him, but did not know much about what she stood for.

“Same things happening with Sleepy Joe, he’s a sleepy guy,” Trump said.

Biden campaigned in Iowa on the same day that Trump traveled to the state to highlight the importance of Ethanol and attend the Iowa Republican state dinner fundraiser.

Trump said that Biden would not be respected by world leaders if he was elected president of the United States.

“You see that with Biden, we would never be treated with respect because the people don’t respect him, even the people he’s running against,” he said.

Trump defended his ongoing trade fight with China, promising to help farmers economically to survive.

He praised the history of the American farmer.

“Our nation was founded by farmers, our independence was won by farmers, our continent was settled by farmers, our armies have been fed by farmers, and our armies have been made by farmers,” Trump said.

He specifically pointed to the troops that fought in World War II, thanking the “thousands of American farm boys” who sailed off to war.