Former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) official Michael Cutler says the ruling class is “destroying the middle class” through mass illegal and legal immigration to the United States.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Cutler said mass illegal and legal immigration is not only about importing a sizeable foreign-born voting bloc for Democrats but also about aiding to wreck the economic well-being and quality of life for middle-class Americans.

“The globalists are lying through their teeth … by the way, I’m registered as a Democrat, but I can’t tell you the last time I voted for a Democrat because they’re not Democrats … but this is about destroying the middle class. So you’re going to drive Americans into poverty who will vote for the party that offers the freebies. Guess who that is? The Democrats. It’s not just importing voters, it’s destroying the middle class,” Cutler said. [Emphasis added]

Cutler noted former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan’s 2009 testimony to Congress in which he advocated for driving down the wages of white-collar, middle-class Americans in the tech industry by expanding the H-1B visa program to force U.S. workers to compete against a growing number of imported foreign workers.

“Greenspan … said that we’ve made privileged elite out of American high-tech workers by shielding them from foreign competition. If we could make them compete with foreigners, then we could drive down that wage premium,” Cutler summarized of Greenspan’s testimony.

Cutler said that while the American middle class is increasingly forced to compete against a booming foreign-born population, which now sits at 44.5 million, due to the importation of more than 1.2 million legal immigrants a year, the ruling political, donor, and business elite are benefiting.

“Look at the problem that we had even when we had Republicans. Why did we not have a border wall when we had Republicans controlling both houses? Understand that the immigration system for these people has become a cash cow … This is about people who can come to America and do harm to us … It’s also about jobs for Americans and wages and the impact it has on schools and the environment and infrastructure. We’re getting slammed. But here’s the problem: The immigration system is now viewed as a delivery system, and what it supplies is exploitable labor, and trust me, there’s no compassion in what I saw … when I used to raid sweatshops and farms. People were treated worse than livestock,” Cutler said. [Emphasis added]

The nation’s Washington, DC-imposed mass legal and illegal immigration policy — whereby at least 1.5 million unskilled foreign nationals are admitted to the U.S. every year — is a boon to corporate CEOs, Wall Street, big business, and multinational conglomerates, as America’s working and middle class have their wealth redistributed to the country’s top earners through wage stagnation.

Research by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has discovered that immigration to the country shifts about $500 billion in wages away from working and middle-class Americans toward new arrivals and business executives.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.