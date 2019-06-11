Joe Biden Leaks Prepared Plan to Attack Donald Trump in Iowa

Former Vice President Joe Biden leaked details of his campaign speech in Iowa, as he will visit the state Tuesday at the same time as President Donald Trump.

Excerpts of his speech were leaked to CBS News in an attempt to set up a showdown this evening between Biden and Trump.

President Trump plans to attend Renewable Energy plant in Council Bluffs and deliver remarks at the Iowa Republican Party annual dinner in Des Moines.

Biden plans to call Trump an “existential threat” to democracy and will challenge him on trade, foreign policy, and climate change.

The former vice president will also criticize Trump for hurting farmers with his tariff fight with China and his position on climate change.

“If he was just another rich guy sitting in his gold-plated apartment in Manhattan tweeting about how those pointy-headed scientists don’t know anything, it wouldn’t matter — but he’s president,” Biden will say.

Biden also plans to attack Trump’s “crude language” and behavior on Twitter.

“What are you going to do when your kids start tweeting like Trump and say, “Well, the president did it,” he plans to say.