Morning Consult Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren on the Rise

Support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) 2020 presidential run is steadily on the rise, according to a Morning Consult poll published Monday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been the clear frontrunner in the presidential race, even before officially announcing his intention to run. However, the latest Morning Consult poll published Monday teases a possible shake-up down the road. While Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has dominated second place, he may need to look behind him, because Warren is gaining steam.

Of the 17,012 registered voters surveyed June 3 – 9, 37 percent support Biden, 19 percent support Sanders, and 11 percent support Warren. It seems Warren is finally pulling away from the second-tier “7 percent” cluster, leaving Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) virtually tied with 7 percent support. Beto O’Rourke (D) trails Harris at 4 percent, followed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with 3 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with 2 percent, and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) with 1 percent.

The order remains virtually the same when shifted to registered voters in early primary states specifically, but Warren’s third place status shrinks from 11 to 8 percent. With early primary state voters, Biden and Sanders pick up two points– 39 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

In that scenario, Warren is trailing behind Buttigieg and Harris by just one point (7 percent). They are followed by Booker (4 percent), O’Rourke (3 percent), Klobuchar (2 percent), and Castro (1 percent).

The latter results are based on surveys with 688 registered voters in early primary states including Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina and of course, Iowa. The margin of error is +/- 4 percent, according to Morning Consult.

Morning Consult explained their methodology, saying:

Our Democratic Primary results are reported using 17,012 interviews with registered voters who indicate they may vote in the Democratic primary or caucus in their state. For those who say don’t know or no opinion, they are asked to pick a candidate they are leaning towards. Results are reported among first choice and those who lean towards a candidate. The interviews were collected from June 3 – June 9, 2019 and have a margin of error of +/- 1%.

Overall, trends show Warren steadily on the rise. She has jumped 4 percentage points since April 21. The latest Real Clear Politics average, which includes results from the latest Morning Consult polling data, shows Warren in third place with 8 percent support.