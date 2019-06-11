Watch Live: President Donald Trump Talks Renewable Energy in Iowa

President Donald Trump is delivering remarks on renewable energy Tuesday after touring Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Former Vice President and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is speaking at the same time as President Trump, also in Iowa.

The president will go on to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa Annual Dinner in West Des Moines in the evening.

