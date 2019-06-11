Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had impeaching President Donald Trump on her mind even before she was sworn into Congress.

Tlaib disclosed on Tuesday during an interview with The Nation’s “Next Left” podcast she gave every freshman Democrat a copy of The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump during orientation week in November 2018.

“You should know how it went down,” Tlaib told the podcast’s host John Nichols, who wrote the book’s introduction. “So it was orientation week and… all of a sudden… every person that was in some sort of leadership role was sending stuff to our hotels…. And I said, ‘Can I do that?'”

After her chief of staff confirmed it could be arranged, Tlaib decided to give a copy of the book to the more than 40 new members of the House Democratic conference.

“Well this is my gift, the guide to impeaching the president,” she added.

Tlaib, who infamously was caught on camera promising to “impeach the motherfucker” on her first day in Congress, also discussed her push for the House to start impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“I came here to put country first, and if you put first you put our democracy first it, we will always do the right thing by our country,” Tlaib said.

Claiming such thought “will not lead us in the right direction in history,” the congresswoman said she was not swayed by “strategies” or “polling” showing most Americans, including in her home of Michigan, don’t support impeachment. Tlaib said since Trump had allegedly violated “anti-corruption laws” through his hotel and franchise empire “over and over again” the only recourse was impeachment.

“I don’t think people realize that this President is putting profit before people, is that this is about the bottom line,” Tlaib said. “To me, it’s the ultimate, ultimate way to destroy our democracy.”