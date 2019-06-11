Trump Calls Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler During Hospital Stay

Longtime political antagonist Rep. Jerry Nadler got a surprise call from President Trump to wish him well during a sudden hospital stay.

On May 24, Nadler swooned, growing faint and slumping forward in his seat at an event promoting traffic speed cameras in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Emergency services were alerted, and Nadler was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital where he spent the night as “just a precaution,” according to his staff.

During Nadler’s brief stay, Trump called the hospital from his flight to Japan to wish a man he recently dubbed “Fat Jerry” a swift recovery and reportedly praised the representative for being “tough.” He also asked if there was anything more he could to do help.

Despite the gesture, Trump and Nadler’s troubled relationship retains no shortage of its historic animosity. The House Judiciary Committee, led by Nadler, will have a hearing on Monday entitled “Lessons From the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”