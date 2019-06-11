President Donald Trump said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden is mentally weak, responding to a speech leaked before the 2020 Democratic candidate delivers it in Iowa.

“I think he’s the weakest mentally, and I think Joe is weak mentally,” Trump said. “The others have much more energy.”

Trump predicted that Democrats in the crowded presidential field may overcome the former vice president.

“I heard Biden was a loser… It looks like he’s failing, it looks like his friends from the left are going to overtake him very soon,” Trump said.

The president also said that Biden was “slower than he used to be,” reminding reporters that he only got one percent of the vote in Iowa in 2008 before former President Barack Obama selected him as a running mate.

He dismissed the leaked copy of Biden’s speech given to corporate media on Tuesday morning.

“When a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he’s in trouble,” he said, referring to reports of the speech’s criticism of his presidency.

President Trump is also traveling to Iowa to visit a renewable energy plant and deliver a speech at the Iowa Republican party dinner fundraiser.