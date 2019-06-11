Blexit founder Candace Owens told Breitbart News on Saturday that former vice president Joe Biden “has the shadiest history” when it comes to race. She added Democrats “believe they can control the narrative” with the help of the mainstream media, which is why it is important to have alternative platforms.

“I think Joe Biden probably has the shadiest history of all the candidates running when it comes to race — for somebody that authored the three strikes bill — to pretend that he’s somehow a hero for black America is a joke,” said Owens to Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas.

“[Democrats] believe that they can control the narrative, they believe that black people will not research things on their own, independently. If black people research, they’d know — it’s just a false narrative, Trump never said that,” said Owens of Biden kicking off his presidential campaign with the Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax.

“They always take out the portion where he said that he was not referring to the white supremacists or the Nazis,” continued the Blexit founder, adding that this myth is an example as to why it is important to have platforms outside of the mainstream media.

“Because the mainstream media wants to lie,” said Owens, “and they want to give a breath to lies for people like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton to go out and spread to the masses.”

Owens also shared her thoughts on Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign.

“This is a guy who stood up and said that the problems were corporate America, the problems were the rich — and then when he lost to Hillary, he immediately backed her,” said Owens, “He’s not strong enough to be the president of the United States if he can’t even stand up to the Democrat Party when they rig an election against him.”

“He’s someone that is preaching socialism, [yet] he is the ultimate capitalist,” added Owens, “He loves being a millionaire, loves having made millions off of his book — and yet he’s selling socialism, which is just a means for everybody to become poor, and socialist policies have been experimented on in America already via the black community and welfare.”

