Watch Live: Pompeo Testifies on Rising Narcotics Epidemic

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is slated to testify Tuesday to the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on how the United States can expand international efforts against drug abuse and narcotics trafficking, with a focus on Central and South America.
According to the caucus’ description of the hearing:
This is the first hearing of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control in the 116th Congress. Moving forward, the Caucus plans to examine the federal government’s role in combatting transnational criminal organizations and partnering with law enforcement on a national, state, and local level. Additionally, the Caucus will focus on ways to strengthen domestic drug prevention and treatment programs.
The hearing will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.