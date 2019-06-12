Nolte: Ocasio-Cortez Threatens to Become Corrupt if Not Given Pay Raise

JOHN NOLTE

 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is not only already demanding a pay raise; she is threatening to become corrupt if she does not receive one.

Using her verified Twitter account, the woman who was a bartender just a few short months ago is already complaining about her $174,000 annual salary.

“Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice,” Ocasio-Crazy tweeted, “but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open”:

The “or else” in that tweet is not even hidden.

This all comes on the heels of Democrats pulling a House spending package that would have included a $4,500 annual pay raise for a useless, sore loser House of Representatives only interested in wasting even more taxpayer money on their anti-Trump witch hunt.

Never in my life have I made $174,000, not even when I lived in Los Angeles with its insanely high cost of living.

Ocasio-Crazy, however, claims it is too expensive to serve in Congress because they are required to maintain two separate households: one in Washington, DC, and one in your home district.

Fair enough.

That is a perfectly legitimate concern, and I am not one of those people who believe legislator pay should be punitive.

But riddle me this

The average median American income is $47,060.

If you are a professional, your average income is $66,820.

If you hold an advanced degree, your average wage is $81,848.

Double any one of those salaries and you still won’t reach the more-than-generous $174,000 Ocasio-Crazy pulls down a year. So…

If the average American can maintain a household while earning less than half of what Ocasio-Crazy does, can’t she afford two households?

Well, that might have something to do with her luxury apartment complex in D.C., where even a studio apartment costs around $2,000 a month, and we know Ocasio-Crazy ain’t living in a studio apartment.

What’s more, in her luxury building, rents range from $1,840 a month for a studio to $5,200 a month for a three-bedroom.

But the average rent in D.C. is only $1,340 for a one bedroom and $1,550 for a two bedroom.

Explain to me why a provincial rube from Westchester — who until last month had never seen a garbage disposal — has to live in a luxury apartment instead of normal housing like normal Americans?

“Alex from the Block” is more like “Alexandria the Peacock.”

And then there’s the threat…

Ocasio-Crazy is telling us that a salary of $14,500 a month — a month — is so low, it will force her and other legislators to embrace the corruption of dark money, which makes me wonder about the kind of wickedness she engaged in to protest her wages as a bartender…

Creeps me out just to think about it.

Glad she never served me a drink.

Tens of millions of Americans make a helluva lot less money than this grifter and still manage to not only survive; they do it without blackmailing their employers for a pay raise.

What’s more, if I threatened to behave unethically — to embezzle, bad mouth, or cut ethical corners — unless my pay was increased, every employer I ever worked for would have fired me on the spot.

There is something very, very wrong with Ocasio-Crazy. This is not a smart or stable person, and her smug sense of entitlement is off the charts.

She is also not an ethical person.

This time, though, you cannot blame the Swamp… Ocasio-Crazy arrived entitled and corrupt.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.

