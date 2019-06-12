DHS Frees 8.5K Illegal Aliens in Eight Days; 204.5K Released in Half a Year

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released about 8,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States over the past eight days, federal data confirms.

From June 4 to June 11, DHS released 8,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into various American communities across the country. The federal data indicates that over the past eight days, more than 1,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were released every day into the interior of the U.S.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities — as well as flying them into the interior of the country — and dropping them off with the hope they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

Since December 21, 2018, DHS has released a total of 204,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the country, with all of them going to four American communities: San Diego, California; Phoenix, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas.

San Antonio, for example, has been forced to absorb nearly 80,000 border crossers and illegal aliens in less than six months. El Paso, similarly, has had to take in 72,500 border crossers and illegal aliens, while 37,000 have been dropped off in Phoenix and another 19,000 dropped off in San Diego.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan admitted weeks ago to Congress that “100 percent” of adult border crossers arriving at the southern border with children are being released into the U.S. and eventually given work permits to take American jobs.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has exclusively detailed at Breitbart News three executive actions the Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be heard quickly. Kobach has also warned that wage hikes for America’s blue-collar and working class will not continue while illegal immigration levels continue soaring at current rates.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country. The mass inflow of legal immigrants is in addition to the hundreds of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population annually.

