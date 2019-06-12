Donald Trump Defends 2020 Census Citizenship Question

President Donald Trump defended the inclusion of a question asking the citizenship status of respondents on the 2020 census on Tuesday.

“I think when you have a census and you’re not allowed to talk about whether or not somebody is a citizen or not, that doesn’t sound so good to me,” Trump said.

Trump commented on the question during remarks to reporters at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Trump said it was “ridiculous” to think otherwise, but acknowledged that the Supreme Court would rule on it soon.

The Justice Department recommended Trump invoke executive privilege over documents relating to the decision by the Trump administration to include the citizenship question on the survey.

House Democrats are trying to expose Trump’s official reasons for including the question on the survey.