Gaffe: Joe Biden Refers to ‘G5’ Wireless Technology

Former Vice President Joe Biden warned Tuesday the United States was in danger of losing to China in the race to fully embrace 5G wireless technology.

But Biden mistakenly called the technology “G5” instead of “5G.”

“When the president is tweeting, they’re not sitting still, they’re going out and getting G5 and going to dominate,” Biden said. “What are we doing? What are we doing?”

G5 is a model of private jet, the name of a program run by the Department of Education and also a video game company.

Biden commented on the technology race with China during a campaign event Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Since launching his presidential campaign, Biden has struggled to find the right tone on China.

In May he first scoffed at the idea that China could ever compete with the United States before changing his tone yesterday in Iowa.

“They are a serious challenge to us, and in some areas a real threat,” he said at an earlier campaign event in Iowa. “And every single step that Donald Trump is taking is only exacerbating the challenge.”

Trump has made the race to 5G a focal point of his administration, delivering a speech on the issue in April.

“The race to 5G is a race America must win, and it’s a race, frankly, that our great companies are now involved in,” he said. “We’ve given them the incentive they need. It’s a race that we will win.”