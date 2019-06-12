Hope Hicks to Testify Before House Judiciary Panel Next Week

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on June 19th in a closed-door setting, reports NBC News.

A transcript of the interview will be made public, sources familiar with the matter tell the Associated Press.

The development comes after the White House directed Hicks and Ann Donaldson, a former aide in the White House counsel’s office, to withhold documents from the House Judiciary panel related to their time in the Trump administration.

The letters from the White House to the Judiciary panel are the latest effort by the White House to thwart congressional investigations into President Donald Trump. The president has vowed to fight “all of the subpoenas” as Democrats have launched multiple probes into his administration and personal financial affairs.

Last month, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) issued subpoenas for Hick and Donaldson as part of his panel’s investigation into potential wrongdoing and corruption by the president and his associates.

The White House has claimed executive privilege over documents and testimony, invoking the power to keep information from the courts, Congress, and the public to protect the confidentiality of the Oval Office decision-making process.

The White House has also directed former White House counsel Donald McGahn to refuse to provide documents or testify before the committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.