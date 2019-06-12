Democrat presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI) took a shot at the media earlier this week, saying they are not fulfilling their “responsibility to report news and the truth.”

“I think the media has such an incredible responsibility to report news and the truth and that’s just not what we see anymore,” Gabbard said. “We see opinions, we see panels of people on all the news channels — I don’t care which one you watch — sharing their opinions.”

She added, “You can agree or disagree with their opinion but in all of that, the facts and the news are lost.”

tulsi mocking george stephanopoulos is one of the greatest things you'll hear from any of the candidates pic.twitter.com/aIBxWyZ5t1 — Starrchild (@hexen220) June 9, 2019

Gabbard also discussed how she and her campaign have been on the “receiving end” of “completely baseless” smear attempts.

“Me and my campaign have been on the receiving end of very intentional smear efforts trying to undermine our campaign coming through, you know, NBC News quoting articles that are completely baseless,” Gabbard stated.

Gabbard also discussed a recent interview she had done with George Stephanopoulos, in which she claimed Stephanopoulos based his question on “nothing.”

“I did an interview with George Stephanopoulos and he says, ‘Well you know this article in the Daily Beast says Putin supports your campaign,'” Gabbard said.

“Based on what?” She asked herself.

“Nothing,” Gabbard stated. “Really, nothing.”

Gabbard went on to discuss her belief that “we need to deescalate tensions between the United States and nuclear-armed countries like Russia and China.”