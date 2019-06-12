Watch Live: House Intelligence Committee Holds Hearing on Mueller Report

The House Intelligence Committee is hosting a hearing on Wednesday to discuss the Mueller report. Testifying are legal experts not involved in the investigation.

Witnesses include:

Stephanie Douglas — former executive assistant director of the National Security Branch of the FBI

Robert Anderson — former executive assistant director of the National Security Branch of the FBI

Andrew McCarthy — former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.