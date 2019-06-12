Watch Live: House Oversight to Vote on Holding Barr, Ross in Contempt over Census Docs

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a vote Wednesday on a resolution whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in contempt over their alleged refusal to comply with subpoenas relating to the citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. on whether to hold Barr and Ross in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas and subsequently hand over documents relating to the citizenship question on the 2020 census.

If the committee were to pass the resolution, then the House will vote on the measure whether to hold the attorney general and the secretary of commerce in contempt.

Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this hearing.