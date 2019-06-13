2006 Joe Biden: Abortion Is Not a ‘Choice’ or ‘Right’

A recently resurfaced clip from 2006 shows Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden describing himself as the “odd man out” on the topic of abortion and asserting that abortion is not a “choice” or “right.”

The unearthed clip comes from a March 2006 interview with Texas Monthly. In the interview, Biden describes himself as the “odd man out” in the Democrat Party, particularly when it comes to his centrist positions on abortion. While he maintained support of Roe v. Wade, he boasted of his vote against partial-birth abortion, something modern day feminists would likely view as problematic.

“I’m a little bit of an odd man out in my party,” Biden said in the interview. “I don’t vote for funding for abortion. I voted against partial-birth abortion — to limit it — and I vote for no restrictions on a woman’s right to be able to have an abortion under Roe v. Wade.”

“And, so I am — I made everybody angry. I made the right-to-life people angry because I won’t support a constitutional amendment or limitations on a woman’s right to exercise her constitutional right as defined by Roe v. Wade,” he continued.

“And I’ve made the groups — the women’s groups and others — very angry because I won’t support public funding and I won’t support partial birth abortion,” he added.

Biden’s 2006 description of abortion piques further interest. He explained that he did not view abortion as a “choice” and “right.” He even went a step further, describing abortion as “always a tragedy” and calling for limiting the sheer number of abortions that occur in the country.