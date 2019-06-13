Donald Trump Jr. Ready to Campaign Against Justin Amash in Michigan

Donald Trump Jr. announced Thursday he’s ready to back the challenger to Republican Congressman Justin Amash.

The president’s son shared a new political poll of Michigan on Twitter, showing Amash down 16 points against Republican primary challenger Jim Lower.

See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season. https://t.co/dZzDU9240V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2019

The poll of Michigan’s Third District conducted by Practical Political Consulting showed Lower at 49 percent and Amash at 33.

Amash turned on President Trump in May, joining Democrat calls for his impeachment.

Trump responded by calling Amash a “lightweight” and a “loser.”

“Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents’ hands!” he wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

On Tuesday, Amash stepped down from the Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives.