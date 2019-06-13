Donald Trump Unveils Updated Air Force One Paint Scheme

President Donald Trump unveiled a new paint scheme for Air Force One, replacing the existing white, blue, and gold paint scheme with a red, white, and blue design.

The plane will continue as a Boeing 747 and will be completed by 2024, after Trump’s presidency.

“It’s a 747, but you know, it’s a much bigger plane,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos. “It’s a much bigger wing span.”

Trump discussed the project with Stephanopoulos and showed him some of the proposed designs.

“I’m doing that for other presidents, not for me,” he said.

“Everyone wants to know, is there a pod or not?” Stephanopoulos asked. “Seen the movie ‘Air Force One’? … The famous pod that flies out of the back?”

“There are a couple of secrets, I don’t think we’re supposed to be talking about it,” Trump said.