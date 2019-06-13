In her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) critized President Trump’s ABC News interview, stating “It’s so against any sense of decency.”

“Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night. Totally appalled. But he has a habit of making appalling statements,” the speaker said Thursday. “Not anyone issue is going to trigger, ‘Oh now, we’ll go to this,’ because it’s about investigating, it’s about litigating.”

The development comes after reports alleging Nadler has pushed Pelosi during a pair private meetings to support impeachment, argueing it could help defeat the president in court when it comes to subpoenas.

Thus far, Pelosi has said House Democrat leaders have no plans to begin impeachment proceedings, though in a recent meeting she reportedly said she would rather see President Trump imprisoned instead.

Pelosi’s opposition to impeachment hasn’t stopped the efforts of progressive freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who say Democrats are failing their constituents by not backing the move.

“I think that an impeachment inquiry is right on our doorstep,” Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Tuesday. “If now isn’t the time, what is the bar, what is the line that we’re waiting to be crossed for an impeachment inquiry, and so far it doesn’t seem like there is one.”

“And so without a clear boundary, it seems as though we’re kind of sitting on our hands. So, if now isn’t the time, then I think a lot of folks would like to know, when is the time?” she concluded.