Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) marked the third anniversary of the heinous Orlando Pulse shooting by noting it was an “ISIS-inspired terrorist attack.”

DeSantis did this via a tweet, in which he also ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-mast:

Today we mourn the loss of life of 49 innocent victims of an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that targeted the LGBTQ and Hispanic community, and Florida as a whole. In honor of their memory, I am ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 12, 2019

On November 1, 2016–just months after the attack on Orlando Pulse–Breitbart News reported on 911 calls in which the Pulse attacker pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The attacker called 911, identified himself, and added, “I want you to know I’m in Orlando, and I did the shooting.”

The operator asked his name again and the attacker responded, “My name is, ‘I pledge of Allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State.’”

