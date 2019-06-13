Gov. Ron DeSantis Recalls ‘ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack’ on Orlando Pulse

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) speaks during an event hosted by the Zionist Organization of America on Capitol Hill on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
AWR HAWKINS

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) marked the third anniversary of the heinous Orlando Pulse shooting by noting it was an “ISIS-inspired terrorist attack.”

DeSantis did this via a tweet, in which he also ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-mast:

On November 1, 2016–just months after the attack on Orlando Pulse–Breitbart News reported on 911 calls in which the Pulse attacker pledged allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The attacker called 911, identified himself, and added, “I want you to know I’m in Orlando, and I did the shooting.”

The operator asked his name again and the attacker responded, “My name is, ‘I pledge of Allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State.’”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.