ICE Arrests 140 Illegal Aliens, 42 with Criminal Records, in Midwest Raid

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has arrested 140 illegal aliens, nearly a third of which have criminal records, in a five-day raid across multiple Midwest states.

ICE agents last conducted a raid across Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Wisconsin that resulted in the arrest of 140 illegal aliens, five of whom were women and the other 135 of whom were men.

Almost a third of the illegal aliens arrested in the raid, 42 in total, had prior criminal records and convictions but continued to live illegally in the U.S. after serving time. Those criminal records include convictions for crimes such as domestic violence, drunk driving, drug trafficking, identity theft, and causing hit-and-run accidents.

In a release, ICE agents detailed cases of criminal illegal aliens who were arrested:

June 3: ICE officers arrested a 38-year-old Honduran illegal alien in Indianapolis. He has several felony convictions, including two driving under the influence criminal convictions and a hit-and-run conviction. He was ordered remove by an immigration judge in 2017; he remains in ICE custody pending his return to Honduras. [Emphasis added] June 3: ICE officers arrested a 55-year-old Mexican illegal alien in Elmwood, Illinois. He has several criminal convictions, including a domestic battery conviction and two driving under the influence convictions. He has a 2018 final removal order and will remain in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico. [Emphasis added] June 3: ICE officers arrested a 57-year-old Mexican illegal alien in Chicago. He has a several firearms criminal convictions, one of which is a felony. In 2018, he was ordered removed by an immigration judge. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States. [Emphasis added] June 3: ICE officers arrested a 48-year-old Guatemalan illegal alien in Louisville, Kentucky after his criminal intimidation arrest in Wichita, Kansas. He remains in ICE custody pending the resolution of his immigration case. [Emphasis added] June 3: ICE officers arrested a 42-year-old Mexican illegal alien in Milwaukee. He has a domestic abuse criminal conviction, and a final order of removal. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal from the U.S. [Emphasis added] June 4: ICE arrested a 30-year-old Mexican illegal alien in Indianapolis. He has a federal drug criminal conviction. He remains in ICE custody pending disposition of his immigration proceedings. [Emphasis added] June 5: ICE arrested a 31-year-old Guatemalan illegal alien in Indianapolis. He has a felony criminal conviction for driving under the influence. He also has a final order of removal and remains in ICE custody pending his removal to Guatemala. [Emphasis added] June 5: ICE arrested a 24-year-old Mexican illegal alien from in Louisville, Kentucky. During the arrest, officers found several rifles and handguns. He remains in federal custody pending the outcome of his firearms charges. [Emphasis added] June 6: ICE arrested a 33-year-old Guatemalan illegal alien in Kansas City, Missouri. He was convicted for assault, and he has a final order of removal. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal. [Emphasis added] June 6: ICE arrested a 28-year-old Mexican illegal alien in Wood River, Illinois. He has been previously removed two times from the United States. He remains in ICE custody pending disposition of his federal case which has been presented for prosecution on re-entry charges. [Emphasis added] June 6: ICE officers arrested a 27-year-old Mexican illegal alien in Olathe, Kansas. He has a previous conviction for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being removed. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal. [Emphasis added]

The illegal aliens arrested in the raid are from a variety of countries, including Benin, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Jordan, Micronesia, Moldova, Nicaragua, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. The bulk of the illegal aliens arrested, though, came from Guatemala and Mexico.

In the last year alone, ICE agents arrested more than 6,600 convicted murderers and convicted sex offenders who were in the United States illegally.

Of that total, 4,975 of the illegal aliens arrested were convicted sex offenders. The other 1,641 illegal aliens had been convicted of homicide. Another 1,913 illegal aliens that were arrested by ICE had pending sex offense charges against them, while 387 illegal aliens had pending murder charges against them.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) estimates that on average about 2,000 Americans or legal immigrants are killed every year by illegal aliens, citing ICE data.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.